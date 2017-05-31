FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
May 31, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 3 months ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Braxton Garrett, Miami's top prospect, is being shut down temporarily due to elbow soreness. The Marlins, who are confident Garrett will be fine with rest, want to limit him to 100 innings this year.

LHP Justin Nicolino did not allow a hit, walk or run in three innings but was forced to leave with a 7-0 lead after suffering a contusion on his left index finger. He got a bad-luck no-decision despite his good work. After the game, it was revealed that Nicolino was injured while trying to bunt. A decision on his next start will be made later in the week.

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit his team-high 14th homer, a two-run shot, on Tuesday against the Phillies. Stanton, who played just five innings in the lopsided game, went 1-for-3 and is batting .414 (12-for-29) with three homers since being moved to the two-hole in the batting order.

