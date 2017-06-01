Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Dan Straily (4-3) struck out 10 batters in a victory over the Phillies on Wednesday. It was his third straight win. Straily, who leads Marlins starters in wins, allowed eight hits, one walk, two runs (one earned) in 6 2/3 innings. Straily threw 113 pitches, 81 for strikes. It was the second time this season and the fourth time in his career that he has struck out at least 10 batters.

LF Marcell Ozuna had a home run and three RBIs against the Phillies on Wednesday. It was the first time this season that he has homered in consecutive games. He has done that six times in his career.

1B Justin Bour homered twice in Wednesday's victory over the Phillies. Bour has 11 homers in May, one short of Giancarlo Stanton's franchise record for a month.

RF Giancarlo Stanton missed Wednesday's game because of cramping in his left hamstring. Stanton had kick-started Miami's resurgence over the past week, hitting .414 with three home runs since being moved from cleanup to the two-hole in the batting order. The Marlins are 5-2 with Stanton batting second.