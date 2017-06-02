Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS JT Riddle, a rookie who is playing due to injuries to veteran shortstops Miguel Rojas and Adeiny Hechavarria, hit a double and went 1-for-3 with a run scored. He has a seven-game hit streak and is batting .346 during that span.

LHP Jeff Locke made his 2017 and Marlins debut. After starting the season on the disabled list, Locke struck out seven and walked none in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed just three hits and left with a 2-0 lead, but the Marlins bullpen couldn't hold on. Locke was officially charged with one run on his ledger.

2B Dee Gordon went 1-for-3 with a walk has a 16-game on-base streak. He is hitting .383 during that span.

LHP Justin Nicolino was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. Nicolino was forced to leave Tuesday's game after suffering a contusion on his left index finger.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-4 and earned career RBI No. 578, tying him with Mike Lowell for the franchise record. Stanton has an RBI in four straight games, his longest streak of the season.