2 months ago
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
June 3, 2017 / 11:17 PM / 2 months ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jose Urena took a no-decision on Friday when he failed to last even five innings against the Diamondbacks. Urena allowed nine hits, including two homers, and one walk. In the end, he allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings, raising his ERA from 3.14 to 3.80.

CF Christian Yelich went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer on Friday against Arizona. Yelich also recorded the 600th hit of his career and is batting .265.

1B Justin Bour went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer. He leads the Marlins with 16 homers and has hit 12 long balls in the past 21 games. He hit just four homers in April but 11 in a sizzling-hot May. In terms of batting average, he hit .222 in April and .344 in May. Bour, who used to be vulnerable against lefty pitchers, has cured that problem. The big lefty hitter is hitting .343 with five homers vs. lefties and .279 with 11 homers vs. righties.

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit the go-ahead home run and set a franchise career RBI record. Stanton has 579 RBIs, one more than former Marlins third baseman Mike Lowell. It was Stanton's 15th homer of the season. Stanton is hitting .357 (5-for-14) with two homers in his career against Arizona starter Patrick Corbin.

