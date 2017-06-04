Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon went 1-for-4 on a rather routine offensive day for him Saturday. Defensively, however, Gordon made the play of the day with a diving stop on a Rey Fuentes grounder. Gordon's play preserved an eventual no-hitter for Edinson Volquez.

RHP Vance Worley (0-2, 4.50 ERA) will start Sunday's finale of the four game series against Arizona. In four career starts versus Arizona, Worley is 1-1 with a 2.05 ERA.

1B Justin Bour went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Saturday. Bour got his hits Saturday against a right-hander. But his biggest strides this year have come versus lefty pitchers. Last year, he hit .233 with no homers, two RBIs and a .533 OPS in 30 plate appearances vs. lefties. This year, in 44 plate appearances vs. lefties, he is hitting .359 with five homers, 13 RBIs and a 1.227 OPS.

RHP Edinson Volquez pitched his first career no-hitter and the sixth in Miami Marlins history, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0. Volquez (2-7), who had started his Marlins career 0-7 before finally winning Monday, walked only two batters and struck out 10. He struck out the side in the ninth inning, including the last batter, pinch hitter Chris Owings.