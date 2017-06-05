Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley was staked to a 3-1 lead in the second inning but couldn't hold the advantage. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, three walks and five runs. His ERA is 6.59, and he will probably lose his spot in the rotation in five days when left-hander Justin Nicolino is set to return from the disabled list.

C J.T. Realmuto was rested on Sunday, one day after he caught Edinson Volquez's no-hitter. It was the first time in his pro career that Realmuto has caught a no-hitter. Realmuto is hoping that accomplishment will change some of his numbers going forward. For example, Miami is just 16-28 when Realmuto starts, and Miami pitchers have a 4.95 ERA under Realmuto.

1B Justin Bour, who has been red-hot for nearly two full months, was rested on Sunday. Bour was hitting just .133 with no homers on April 17. Since then, he is hitting .347 with 15 homers and 36 RBIs in 41 games. He is tied for first in the majors for most homers during that span. His batting average during that span ranks third in the majors.

RHP Edinson Volquez was honored before Sunday's game. On Saturday, of course, he became the sixth Marlins pitcher to toss a no-hitter. He also became the seventh Dominican Republic native to pitch a no-no. In addition, he is the first major league pitcher since Sandy Koufax in 1965 to end his no-hitter by striking out all three batters in the ninth inning. However, Volquez has an ankle injury and could miss his next start.

C A.J. Ellis went 2-for-3 with the game-winning RBI in the seventh inning against Arizona on Sunday. Ellis is hitting just .209, but the Marlins are 8-3 when he starts. On his game-winning single, Ellis fouled off 10 pitches. His hit came on the 14th pitch of the at-bat, a 100-mph fastball by reliever Archie Bradley.