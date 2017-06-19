RHP Jose Urena failed to earn his fifth straight win on Sunday.. He pitched six innings and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks, with four strikeouts. Urena retired 12 of 13 batters from the second through fifth innings. Since moving to the rotation on May 7, he is 5-2 with a 4.04 ERA. He has not lost since May 17.

2B Dee Gordon had two hits on Sunday and has multiple hits in four straight games, batting .500 (9-for-18) during that span. Over the last 10 games, Gordon is hitting .378 (17-for-45). He started the month by going 4-for-24 in his first six games in June.

LHP Justin Nicolino will make his fourth start of the season on Monday and first since May 30, when he left the game after three innings when he bruised his left index finger on a bunt. His longest start has a been a six-inning stint against the Braves on May 14. Nicolino (0-1, 4.15) has made two career starts against the Nationals, going 0-2 with a 6.55 ERA.

LF Marcell Ozuna delivered his 18th homer on Sunday to tie the game. It marked the second time in his career that he has delivered a home run that tied the game or gave the Marlins the lead.

1B Justin Bour was 2-for-4 and scored two runs on Sunday. In 37 career games against Atlanta, Bour is hitting .319 (37-for-116) with 11 homers and 30 RBIs. Since making his major-league debut in 2014, Bour is one of six players with at least 30 RBIs against Atlanta.