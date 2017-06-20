RHP Drew Steckenrider (0-1, 5.40 ERA in four games) was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. Steckenrider, a 26-year-old native of the Atlanta area, is a former pitcher at the University of Tennessee. The Marlins drafted him in the eighth round by Miami.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Jupiter. He went 1-for-3 Monday with one run scored for Jupiter.

LHP Justin Nicolino made his first appearance since returning from the disabled list, where he had landed after suffering a finger blister. Nicolino, though, did not pitch well on Monday against Washington, allowing seven hits -- including two homers -- in just three innings. He also gave up one walk and six runs, three earned. Nicolino (5.06 ERA) escaped with a no-decision, but his lack of velocity (90-91 mph on his fastball) continues to haunt him.

LF Marcell Ozuna is making a strong case that he belongs in next month's All-Star Game, which will be held this year at Marlins Park. Ozuna is hitting .327 with 18 homers and 50 RBIs.

1B Justin Bour, who hit a score-tying grand slam on Monday, is having a breakout year. He is batting .307 with 18 homers and 45 RBIs in 59 games.

3B Martin Prado (hamstring) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Jupiter. He went 2-for-4 Monday with one strikeout for Jupiter. He is expected to return to the majors after a few more minor-league rehab games.