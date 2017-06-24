RHP Jose Urena (6-2) beat the Cubs on Friday, holding them to five hits, three walks and no runs in six innings. He leads Marlins pitchers with six wins. He has also won a career-best five consecutive decisions.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who is on the disabled list because of an oblique injury, is reportedly being shopped for a potential trade. The Orioles, Rays and Cardinals are reportedly interested in Hechavarria, who has been replaced by rookie SS J.T. Riddle. Miami could also turn to SS Miguel Rojas when he gets healthy. "Hech" is batting .277 with a .672 OPS in 65 at-bats.

INF Christian Colon was designated for assignment. Colon, 28, got just 33 at-bats with the Marlins, batting .152 with a .425 OPS. He simply didn't produce enough in limited chances. It was a tough situation for the native of Puerto Rico, who was a 10th-round pick of the San Diego Padres in 2007.

LHP Justin Nicolino (0-1, 5.06 ERA) will make his fifth start of the season on Saturday when he faces the Chicago Cubs for the first time in his brief career. Nicolino's numbers per nine innings are poor across the board -- too many hits allowed (11.3), too many homers (2.3), too many walks (3.9) and too few strikeouts (5.6).

3B Martin Prado, who had been on the disabled list since May 7 because of his second hamstring injury of the year, was activated Friday and went 0-for-3. Prado hit in the sixth hole because RF Giancarlo Stanton has found his niche is the second spot in the order.

RHP Bryan Morris was designated for assignment Friday. He had allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings in his last three relief appearances. Morris had some success against right-handed hitters, holding them to a .224 average, but struggled against lefties, who hit .433 against him.