SS Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) may be ready to come off the disabled list on Tuesday against the New York Mets. However, the Marlins are reportedly shopping Hechavarria. It would not be a surprise if he is traded before Tuesday. Hechavarria, 28, is making $4.4 million this season. He is a slick fielder, but his .629 career OPS on offense makes him expendable.

LHP Justin Nicolino allowed seven hits, three runs, two earned, in four innings against the Cubs on Saturday, escaping with a no-decision. He has made five starts and gone four innings or less in four of those. That kills bullpens, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Marlins send Nicolino back down to Triple-A New Orleans soon.

C J.T. Realmuto slugged a three-run homer on Saturday?against the Cubs. It was his seventh homer of the season -- four shy of his single-season high. A third-year major-leaguer, Realmuto's OPS of .798 would be the highest of his career if he maintains or exceeds that pace. His previous best .771 last year. Realmuto, who is arbitration eligible for the first time next year, is a rising star at age 26. But his defense and pitch-calling still need work.

RHP Edinson Volquez (3-8, 4.19 ERA) will start Sunday's series finale against the Cubs. It will be his 15th start of the season. He had a seven-game losing streak to start the season followed by a three-game win streak that included a no-hitter and then another loss. Part of his problem has been control. He has 44 walks in just 77.1 innings.