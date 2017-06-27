SS Adeiny Hechavarria was acquired from the Miami Marlins for a pair of minor leaguers, multiple outlets Outfielder Braxton Lee and right-hander Ethan Clark are expected to be included in the deal, which is pending physical examinations. Hechavarria has been on the disabled list since May 10 with an oblique injury. The 28-year-old Cuban signed with Toronto as a free agent in 2010 and has batted .255 over parts of six seasons with the Blue Jays and Marlins.