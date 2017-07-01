RHP Tom Koehler will make his first start since May 16 when he takes the mound against the Brewers at Miller Park. He struggled to start the season, going 1-2 with a 7.09 ERA in eight starts before he was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. Koehler turned things around in the minors, posting a 1.15 ERA in four appearances, and worked 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts his last time out. "Tom went down and got back to his roots of being a bulldog-type guy that's aggressive and will go after people and compete," manager Don Mattingly said. "I think he's found out some things."

RHP Justin Nicolino was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday night following the Marlins' 3-2 loss at Milwaukee. Nicolino has made five starts for Miami this season, posting an 0-1 record with a 4.95 ERA, and six appearances overall. Nicolino will join the starting rotation at New Orleans, manager Don Mattingly said.

RHP Edinson Volquez wrapped up a strong June with six innings of one-run ball Friday night at Milwaukee. Volquez went 3-1 with a 3.97 ERA during the month and, after walking 17 batters over his previous three starts, issued just two free passes against the Brewers.

3B Martin Prado will be back in the lineup Saturday after getting a night off Friday against Milwaukee. Manager Don Mattingly said it was just a day of rest for Prado, who appeared as a pinch-hither after starting six straight games since returning from the disabled list June 23.