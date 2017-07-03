CF Christian Yelich stayed hot Sunday, picking up four hits in the Marlins' 10-3 victory at Milwaukee. He's reached base in six of his last seven games and is batting .379 during that stretch with seven runs scored, two doubles and four RBIs.

OF Marcell Ozuna will be in the starting lineup next Tuesday at Marlins Park when the MLB All-Star Game comes to Miami, earning a starting spot via the fan vote. It's the second career All-Star appearance for Ozuna, who is batting .312 this season with 20 home runs -- including two Sunday in the Marlins' 10-3 victory at Milwaukee.

2B Derek Dietrich hit his fourth home run of the season Sunday in Miami's 10-3 rout of Milwaukee. He's hit two on the road this season, where he's batting .333 (30-for-90) with seven doubles, two triples and 12 RBI in 32 games. Back home in Miami, Dietrich, is batting just .155 (16-for-103).

OF Giancarlo Stanton was named to the National League All-Star team, which will take part in the 88th Midsummer Classic next Tuesday at Marlins Park in Miami. Stanton is batting .261 this season with 21 home runs and 50 RBIs. He's on an All-Star roster for the fourth time in his career.