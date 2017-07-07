RHP Tom Koehler wasn't quite as bad as he was in Milwaukee on Saturday, tying a season high with seven strikeouts in five innings Thursday. But Koehler did just enough to lose for the fourth time in five decisions, permitting four hits and three runs in five innings while issuing three walks. Koehler's main problem was Luke Voit, who reached him for a 446-foot homer and a two-run double.

RHP Dan Straily gets the start Friday night in San Francisco when Miami starts a weekend series with the Giants. Straily, who's been the Marlins' most consistent starter this year, is coming off a 10-3 victory at Milwaukee on Sunday, allowing five hits and three runs over six innings with a walk and four strikeouts. In three career starts against San Francisco, Straily has won all three, pitching to a 2.25 ERA.

OF Ichiro Suzuki got a start in Stanton's place and turned it into a historic day, going 2-for-3 and passing Rod Carew for the most hits in MLB history by a foreign-born player with 3,054. Suzuki needs just one more hit to tie Rickey Henderson for 23rd on the all-time list. He raised his average to .222 in a season that has some speculating that it might be his last.

RHP Edinson Volquez (knee) won't require a trip to the 10-day disabled list after further examination Thursday morning, according to manager Don Mattingly. Volquez left Wednesday night's game following four innings when his knee started "barking," Mattingly said. Volquez should return to the starting rotation when the season resumes July 14 after the All-Star break.

RF Giancarlo Stanton didn't start Thursday, only the fourth time in 84 games this year he's began a game on the bench. Stanton blasted a pair of homers Wednesday night in a 9-6 victory over St. Louis, giving him 23 for the season. He figures to be back in the lineup Friday night when the Marlins start a series in San Francisco against LHP Matt Moore and his 5.78 ERA.