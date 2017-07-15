Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS JT Riddle had his eight-game hit streak snapped. Still, Riddle is batting .371 during his past nine games. That hot streak has bumped up his batting average to .255, which is important because he will face competition for his job soon. Miguel Rojas, who was having a career year before fracturing his right thumb, should return to the team next week.

RHP Dan Straily was line to get the win on Friday against the Dodgers but settled for a no-decision when A.J. Ramos blew a lead with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning. Straily was not super sharp, lasting just five innings and striking out only one batter. He allowed eight hits and three runs, but he walked none, and one of his runs was unearned.

C J.T. Realmuto likes to play the Dodgers. He has a 15-game hit streak against Los Angeles, which is the longest streak in the majors against the Dodgers.

RHP Edinson Volquez (left knee) might have his next start, scheduled for Sunday, pushed back. Volquez (4-8, 4.19 ERA) has been highly inconsistent this year with both a seven-game losing streak and a three-game winning streak. Once he is healthy, he is candidate to be traded before the July 31 deadline as the Marlins will likely look to trade veterans who have hefty salaries.