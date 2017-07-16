Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena lasted just three innings -- his shortest start of the year -- on Saturday against the Dodgers. He allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks.

RHP Tom Koehler, who is having a nightmare of a season, will move up one day and start on Sunday against the first-place Dodgers. Koehler, who is 1-4 with a 8.00 ERA, was demoted to the minors at one point this season. That's a large fall from grace for a previously steady pitcher who had won a total of 30 games the past three years -- 10 in 2014, 11 in 2015 and nine in 2016. This year, Koehler has fallen apart. He has a 7.43 ERA on the road and is even worse at home (8.84). His ERA in May was 10.13, he did not pitch in the majors last month and has a 13.50 ERA in July.

RHP David Phelps is in demand. According to a published report, more than 10 major league teams are in interested in trading for him. Phelps, who turns 31 in October, usually fires his fastball in the range of 95 mph. His ERA last year was 2.28, and that's why there is such interest in him. This year, his ERA is 3.60 and his strikeouts have increased by about two per nine innings. And his home-run rate per nine innings has nearly doubled (from 0.6 to 1.0). Yet, Phelps has value even in a down year. Phelps can become a free agent in 2019.

RHP A.J. Ramos, who can become a free agent in 2019, is reportedly on the trading block with limited interest around the league. Ramos had 40 saves last season and 72 the past two years. This year, he has 17 saves, in part because the Marlins have given him few leads to protect. His ERA is also 4.19, which would be the worst mark of his six-year major league career.