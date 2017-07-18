Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley will be called up from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday so he can start against the Phillies. Conley was 2-3 with a 7.53 ERA in seven starts this year with the Marlins, prompting a demotion to Triple-A New Orleans. At New Orleans, he went 3-3 with a 5.49 ERA in 12 games.

RHP Tom Koehler struggled once again in his start on Monday in a no-decision against the Phillies. Koehler's ERA improved only slightly - from 8.00 to 7.92 - after allowing four runs in five innings. He gave up four hits and three walks and was doomed by his 38-pitch third inning. He allowed four runs in that frame.

RHP Dan Straily (hand) is not expected to miss a start as he tossed a bullpen session on Monday. Straily, who is 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA, has been the Marlins' most consistent starter this year.

RHP Brad Ziegler, who last pitched on June 20, said his back injury has been so painful that at times even breathing hurts. There is no timetable for his return. Ziegler, who broke into the majors in 2008, has a 1-2 record this year with a 6.47 ERA. His previous worst ERA was 3.49 in 2014.