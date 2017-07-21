Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

CF Brayan Hernandez was acquired by the Miami Marlins as part of the package in which RHP David Phelps went to the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez was the Mariners' No. 6 overall prospect, according to MLB.com. Hernandez has spent most of the year with Short-Season A Everett, batting .252 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 28 games. The 19-year-old Venezuelan earned Dominican Summer League All-Star honors in 2016.

RHP Brandon Miller was acquired by the Miami Marlins as part of the package in which RHP David Phelps went to the Seattle Mariners. Miller, 22, has posted a 9-4 mark with a 3.65 ERA in 18 starts this season at Single-A Clinton in the Midwest League.

RHP Pablo Lopez was acquired by the Miami Marlins as part of the package in which RHP David Phelps went to the Seattle Mariners. Lopez, 21, owns a 5-8 record with a 5.04 ERA in 19 games at Single-A Modesto in 2017.

RHP Lucas Schiraldi was acquired by the Miami Marlins as part of the package in which RHP David Phelps went to the Seattle Mariners. Schiraldi has posted a 2-1 mark with three saves and a 4.58 ERA in 28 relief appearances this season for Modesto. He is the son of former major league pitcher Calvin Schiraldi.