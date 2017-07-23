Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS JT Riddle is trying to avoid the disabled list. Riddle injured his left shoulder diving for a ball on Wednesday. "He seems to be getting better," manager Don Mattingly said, pointing out that Riddle took batting practice on Saturday. "It's not throwing. It's more when he dives at a certain angle, and that gets into his hitting. We'll try and buy a few days."

C J.T. Realmuto is loving July. Realmuto was hitting .345 in 13 games during the month before putting together his second career multi-homer game with two two-run shots in Miami's 5-4 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

OF Ichiro Suzuki singled as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning on Saturday night, giving him 3,057 career major league hits. He is three short of tying Hall of Famer Craig Biggo for 22nd on the career hits list.

RHP Brad Ziegler threw his bullpen session on Saturday instead of Friday. He threw 25 pitches and is scheduled to throw another on Monday. He has been out since July 21 with a right back strain.