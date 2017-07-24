FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 3:17 AM / 2 hours ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Tom Koehler had a rough afternoon, allowing three home runs among nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He was charged with six runs, five earned, and also hit a batter and committed a throwing error which led to a run. "I was frustrated with the whole game, but no one's going to feel sorry for me," Koehler said. "The Reds aren't going to feel sorry for me when I see them again (Friday in Miami)."

C J.T. Realmuto was given a scheduled day off on Sunday despite a huge offensive night on Saturday, when he went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two homers and four RBIs. Realmuto had one previous day off since July 5, not including the All-Star break. A.J. Ellis started behind the plate on Sunday.

LF Ichiro Suzuki made just his fifth start of the season on Sunday and went 0-for-3 with a walk, leaving him three hits behind Craig Biggio (3,060) for 22nd place on baseball's all-time hits list. He had pinch-hit in each of the Marlins' previous 10 games.

C A.J. Ellis hit a rare home run on Sunday afternoon at Cincinnati, belting his second homer of the season on a 3-1 pitch from Reds rookie right-hander Sal Romano. His only other home run this season came on July 9. In 64 games last season, Ellis hit two homers.

