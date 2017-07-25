Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley made his second start since being recalled from the minors and put together his best showing of the year Monday in evening his record at 3-3. The 26-year-old lefty didn't allow a run for the first time in nine games this season and his seven innings were a high for 2017. Conley struck out five, didn't walk a batter, and threw 65 of his 97 pitches for strikes. He exited with a 4-0 lead. "I can't really tell you what I was thinking about out there," he said. "Just grabbing the ball and feeling convicted about a pitch. That felt good. I was able to do that for a pretty good stretch tonight."

RHP Tom Koehler was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday. He dropped to 1-5 with a 7.92 ERA with a loss in his last start July 23. Koehler opened the season as Miami's No. 3 starter, but has been optioned to New Orleans twice. He was initially sent down after disabled list stint with right shoulder bursitis. Since returning on July 1, his ERA was 9.87 in four starts.

LHP Hunter Cervenka was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday to provide bullpen depth. Cervenka, in his first stint with Miami, was acquired last season year from Atlanta. At New Orleans, he had a 4.50 ERA in 36 games, and 34 strikeouts and 21 walks in 34 innings.

RHP Dan Straily (7-5, 3.49) is set to make his 21st start of the season Tuesday at Texas. The 28-year-old righty is facing the Rangers for the third time this season, going 1-1 in the first two outings with a 3.00 ERA. He has yielded four runs in 12 innings, striking out eight and walking four.

1B Justin Bour left Monday's game at Texas with a right oblique strain. He is considered day-to-day. He began the game at DH. Bour fouled a ball off his right foot inSunday against Cincinnati. He bounced into a double play in his only at-bat against Texas.

RF Giancarlo Stanton clubbed a two home runs in Monday's 4-0 win at Texas. Stanton is tied for the MLB lead with 32 long balls after his 25th career multi-homer game. His 11 homers in July lead the majors. Stanton was responsible for three runs with a two-run blast to left in the first and an opposite-field solo homer in the eighth. He said the homer in the first set the tone: ""Punch 'em early, you know?"