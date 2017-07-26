Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (8-4, 3.78 ERA) is set to make his 16th start of the season in Wednesday's series finale at Texas. The 25-year-old right-hander is 2-1 in July with a 5.21 ERA. He's coming off a win at Cincinnati on July 21, going six innings and allowing one earned run, three hits and two walks. He struck out four. Ureña has never faced Texas.

SS JT Riddle (left biceps tendinitis) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 22. He has been dealing with a left shoulder issue for several months, which has worsened recently. Riddle hasn't started since July 18.

OF Christian Yelich accounted for all four runs in Tuesday night's 10-4 loss at Texas. He had a three-run homer in the fifth inning and a RBI double in the first, and finished 3-for-4 at the plate. "He got the little bouncer with the infield in to give him kind of a cheapie, and then he has two good at-bats where it squares it up in left center and hits that rocket to right, so he looked pretty good tonight," manager Don Mattingly said. "I still expect (Yelich) to have a big second half and do some damage."

RHP Dan Straily wasn't as his best Tuesday against Texas. He lasted only four innings, his shortest stint since June 10, and was touched up for six runs and 10 hits. He allowed three home runs and fell to 7-6.

1B Justin Bour (right oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, though he could be out much longer. "Usually these really aren't 10-day things for me," manager Don Mattingly said. "The average is about 28 days or something like that for a rib cage. I think it would be more along those lines than 10 days."

C Tomas Telis was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. The switch hitter can also play first base in a pinch, which becomes valuable with Justin Bour out.

INF Mike Aviles had his contract purchased from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday.

RHP Brad Ziegler was sent to the minor leagues on a rehab assignment. He has a 1-2 record with a 6.52 ERA in 34 games this season. His career record is 35-30 with a 2.63 ERA.