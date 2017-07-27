Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena improved to 9-4 with his third win in the last four decisions. He worked five innings, giving up five runs on four hits and four walks.

RHP Drew Steckenrider was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A New Orleans. He's ranked Miami's No. 9 prospect by MLBPipeline.com. He posted a 1.62 ERA in 26 appearances with New Orleans and has nine strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings with the Marlins.

LHP Chris O'Grady (1-1, 5.40 ERA) opens a four-game series Thursday at Marlins Park against Cincinnati. The 27-year-old rookie is making his fourth career start and second against the Reds in succession. O'Grady didn't get a decision on July 22 in Cincy, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on four hits and six walks. He has 16 strikeouts and 10 walks in 15 innings this season.

2B Dee Gordon continued his streak of scoring the first run in each game of the series. The leadoff homer into the right-field seats on the first pitch from Yu Darvish was Gordon's first homer this season. Gordon led off the previous two games with a hit and was driven in. His last homer was Sept. 26, 2016. This was his fifth career leadoff home run.

RHP Kyle Barraclough was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to July 25 with a right shoulder impingement. He has been one of the team's more reliable relievers this season, striking out 50 in 46 1/3 innings. Manager Don Mattingly first learned that Barraclough was have shoulder issues on Tuesday. "He said he's been feeling different stuff, but felt normal, and said he was bouncing back easily," Mattingly said. "So, didn't really become an issue."

OF Giancarlo Stanton hit his 33rd home run Wednesday, surpassing the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the MLB lead. "That's really cool," Stanton said. "Be even cooler at the end of the season. I'm in a good spot now. Just got to keep it going." Stanton has 12 home runs in July, matching the club record he already shared for home runs in a month.