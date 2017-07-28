Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Chris O'Grady (2-1) allowed five hits, including four singles, and two walks, lowering his ERA from 5.40 to 3.68. He struck out five while earning his second major league win and his first at home.

RHP Vance Worley (0-2, 6.37 ERA) will start against the Reds on Friday. He has made 12 appearances this season, including four starts. He has a decent career line against the Reds, last facing them in 2015. In seven career appearances against Cincinnati -- including five starts -- he is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA. A 29-year-old California native, Worley is the definition of a journeyman pitcher with a 33-32 career record.

LF Marcell Ozuna went 0-for-3 but is still hitting .313 this season. He is also hitting .636 with 16 RBIs with bases loaded. His seven hits with the bases loaded -- a total that includes a double, triple and grand slam -- are second in the National League. Daniel Murphy of the Washington Nationals has nine bases-loaded hits.

RHP Brad Ziegler pitched a perfect inning during a rehab assignment with Class-A Jupiter on Thursday. Ziegler (1-2, 6.52 ERA in 29 innings) hasn't pitched for the Marlins since June 20 because of a back injury.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 0-for-2 on Thursday, but drew three walks as teams continue to pitch him carefully. He leads the majors in home runs with 33. He has 98 career homers at Marlins Park. His 12 homers in July ties Dan Uggla (2008 and 2012) for the club record for any month. The club record for home runs in one season is 42 by Gary Sheffield in 1996. Stanton is on pace for 53 homers this year.