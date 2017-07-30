Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley (4-3) earned the win Saturday against the Reds, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs in a season-high 7 2/3 innings. He is 3-0 in three career starts against Cincinnati. He had a 7.53 ERA for his first six appearances before getting sent back down to the minors May 8. In his three starts since returning to the majors, he has a 1.74 ERA.

RHP Dan Straily (7-6, 3.84) will start against the Reds on Sunday in the finale of this four-game series. Straily will face Reds right-hander Luis Castillo. Ironically, Straily and Castillo were traded for each other in January, although the Reds also received two other prospects in the deal. This will be Straily's first time facing the Reds since the trade. So far, the only time he has ever faced the Reds is 2013, when he took the loss, allowing six hits and two runs in four innings.

RHP Brad Ziegler (back injury) came off the disabled and was made the Marlins closer, replacing A.J. Ramos, who was traded late Friday night. Ziegler, 37, has 85 career saves but has struggled this year with a 6.52 ERA.