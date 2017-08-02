FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 2:50 AM / an hour ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

SS JT Riddle will be sidelined for the rest of the season, the Miami Marlins announced on Tuesday. Riddle has a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will undergo surgery on Aug. 11. He was batting .250 with three homers, 13 doubles and 31 RBIs.

RHP Edinson Volquez will be sidelined for the rest of the season, the Miami Marlins announced on Tuesday. Volquez, who last pitched on July 5 and started on Opening Day, tossed a no-hitter on June 3. He has been dealing with a knee injury that could require surgery, according to manager Don Mattingly. "There's different issues," said Mattingly per the Sun-Sentinel of Fort Lauderdale. "I know we're getting close to talking about it, making sure everybody is on the same page with exactly what's going to happen." The 34-year-old Volquez, who was signed to a two-year contract worth $22 million in the offseason, finished the year with a 4-8 record and 4.19 ERA in 17 starts.

