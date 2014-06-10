Preview: Marlins at Rangers

The Texas Rangers will be glad to see a new opponent after a terrible weekend as they welcome the Miami Marlins to town for the start of a two-game interleague series on Tuesday. Starting pitching has been a concern ever since members of the rotation started dropping like flies in spring training, and the Rangers still are struggling to find answers. The Marlins avoided a sweep at the Chicago Cubs on Sunday and are finishing up their road trip with Texas.

The Rangers needed seven innings from the bullpen on Monday after Nick Martinez was knocked around by Cleveland for eight runs in two frames and will be without a long reliever on Tuesday since Scott Baker was forced to throw 91 pitches over five innings in the 17-7 drubbing. Texas is just 15-18 at home and 2-5 on its current homestand after dropping series to Baltimore and the Indians. The Marlins have a slugger in Giancarlo Stanton that can put some fear in the Rangers’ staff, and he is due for a breakout after going without a blast in the three games against the Cubs.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (5-5, 3.33 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (4-4, 5.77)

Koehler went just five innings at Tampa Bay last week and surrendered a pair of home runs but still ended up with the win thanks to enough run support. The New York native runs into trouble when his control is off as he has issued four walks in each of his last two starts. Koehler, who will be facing Texas for the first time in his career, is 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA in six career interleague outings.

Lewis is one of the few making consistent turns in the rotation for the Rangers but has not been at his best of late. The 34-year-old has allowed a total of 11 runs – 10 earned – on 16 hits in 10 2/3 innings over his last two starts. Lewis is getting knocked around to a 7.82 ERA at home, including an interleague start against Colorado in which he was rocked for a season-high seven runs on 12 hits in 3 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers RF Alex Rios has tripled in back-to-back games and leads the majors with eight.

2. Miami LF Christian Yelich is 4-for-8 in his last two games after going 1-for-17 in the previous five contests.

3. Texas DH Michael Choice has homered three times in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 8, Marlins 7