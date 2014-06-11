Preview: Marlins at Rangers

The Texas Rangers are in the unfamiliar position of struggling through some tough times after several years at or near the top of the American League West. The Rangers attempt to avoid a sweep of a two-game series when they host the Miami Marlins in the finale on Wednesday. Texas pitching surrendered a total of 36 runs in dropping four straight, including 25 in the last two games.

The Marlins needed only to step into the batter’s box against the Rangers to fix their slumping offense and received four RBIs from Christian Yelich in an 8-5 victory in Tuesday’s opener. Yelich finished with four hits and is 8-for-14 in the last three games to raise his average to .259 from the top spot in the order. Texas’ lineup is not in vintage form due to injuries, but Adrian Beltre is starting to heat up and rookie Rougned Odor has hit safely in seven of his last eight games.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jacob Turner (2-3, 5.93 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (6-2, 2.36)

Turner got some help from his offense and managed to pull out a win over Tampa Bay on Thursday despite yielding five runs in 5 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old has allowed four or more earned runs in six of his eight starts and owns only 26 strikeouts in 44 total innings. Turner is facing Texas for the first time while trying to improve a road mark of 1-2 with a 5.56 ERA.

Darvish has fanned 91 in 76 1/3 total innings and earned his third straight win on Friday by allowing four runs in seven innings. Those four runs surrendered matched a season high for the Japan native, who yielded a pair of home runs in the outing. Darvish is making his first start against Miami and is 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA in seven career interleague starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins rookie DH Justin Bour recorded multiple hits in two of his first three major-league games.

2. Texas RF Alex Rios is 13-for-26 in the last seven games.

3. Miami SS Rafael Furcal (legs) could come off the DL and make his season debut this weekend.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Marlins 1