Preview: Marlins at Rangers

Yu Darvish could be making his final start in a Texas uniform when the Rangers host the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night in the rubber match of a three-game series. With the trade deadline looming and Darvish set to become a free agent after the season, Texas general manager Jon Daniels was making it known that the Japanese standout is available.

A number of teams reportedly are pursuing Darvish, chief among them the Los Angeles Dodgers, so Daniels' asking price will not be cheap. Joey Gallo clubbed a pair of homers and the Rangers walloped four in all to win for the fourth time in five games and remain 3 1/2 games out of the second wild card in the American League. Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich had only two extra-base hits in his previous 10 games before driving in all of Miami's runs in Tuesday's 10-4 loss with a homer and a pair of doubles. Marlins right-hander José Ureña, unbeaten on the road this season, opposes Darvish in the series finale.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH José Ureña (8-4, 3.78 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (6-8, 3.44)

Despite having just a slightly lower ERA away from home, Urena improved to 5-0 in 10 appearances on the road after limiting Cincinnati to one run on three hits over a season high-tying six innings last time out. The 25-year-old Dominican struggled in his previous two turns, giving up eight runs in eight innings while surrendering four home runs. Urena owns an 0.84 WHIP on the road compared to 1.62 at home.

Darvish struck out 12 over eight innings last time out at Tampa Bay but surrendered three solo home runs and settled for a no-decision to run his winless drought to seven starts. The Japan native is 0-4 in that span and winless since June 12 despite posting a quality start in five of his last six trips to the mound. In his lone start against the Marlins, Darvish tossed his only career shutout and first complete game in 2014.

Walk-Offs

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre remains seven hits shy of 3,000 for his career.

2. The Marlins placed 1B Justin Bour on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday due to a strained right oblique.

3. Gallo's 25th homer came in Texas' 100th game and is the fewest number of contests for a Texas player to hit 25 since Josh Hamilton in 2012 (79).

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Marlins 3