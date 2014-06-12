(Updated: UPDATING: Editing throughout.)

Rangers 6, Marlins 0: Shin-Soo Choo drove in four runs and Yu Darvish dominated as host Texas snapped Miami’s 13-game interleague winning streak.

Elvis Andrus had three hits and scored twice while Chris Gimenez added an RBI for the Rangers, who halted a four-game skid during which they allowed 36 runs. Darvish (7-2) put an end to the pitching woes by striking out 10 and scattering six hits in his first shutout of the season.

Jacob Turner (2-4) was knocked around for five runs on six hits and a walk in four innings. Christian Yelich had one of the six singles for Miami, which did not record an extra-base hit.

Texas wasted a leadoff double in the second but broke through an inning later as Turner loaded the bases on a walk and two singles. Choo smacked a three-run double to right to open the scoring and moved up on a groundout before coming home on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

Leonys Martin reached on a one-out infield single in the fourth and moved to second on a balk before racing around to score when Gimenez’s roller to the left side bounced past both infielders for an RBI base hit. Choo plated Andrus with a single to right-center in the fifth to make it a six-run advantage as the Rangers put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas placed RHP Tanner Scheppers (elbow) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled RHP Ben Rowen from Triple-A Round Rock. … The Rangers signed first-round draft pick Luis Ortiz to a $1.75 million bonus on Wednesday. … The Marlins (34-31 overall) dropped to 12-20 on the road.