Stanton's two home runs lead Marlins over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Scratch another park off the list for Giancarlo Stanton.

The Miami slugger clubbed two home runs to back a masterful outing by Adam Conley in the Marlins' 4-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night at Globe Life Park.

Stanton, the National League leader in home runs, is now tied for the major league lead with New York's Aaron Judge with 32 after his 25th career multi-homer game. Stanton's 11 homers in July lead the majors.

He also went yard for the first time at Texas, giving him homers in 26 stadiums. The only active parks in which he hasn't homered are in Atlanta, Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City, Minnesota and Oakland.

"I do want a homer in all ballparks," Stanton said. "That is one thing. I remember watching a game when I was little and Barry (Bonds) finally got his last one."

Making his second start since being recalled from the minors, Conley put together his best showing of the year in evening his record at 3-3. The 26-year-old lefty didn't allow a run for the first time in nine games this season, and his seven innings were a high for 2017.

Conley gave up seven hits, struck out five, didn't walk a batter, and threw 65 of his 97 pitches for strikes. He exited with a 4-0 lead.

"I can't really tell you what I was thinking about out there," he said. "Just grabbing the ball and feeling convicted about a pitch. That felt good. I was able to do that for a pretty good stretch tonight."

Kyle Barraclough and AJ Ramos each pitched a scoreless inning to seal the win.

Stanton hit a two-run blast to left in the first inning and an opposite-field solo homer in the eighth.

The Marlins, who won for the sixth time in their past seven road games, would win the three-game interleague series with a victory Tuesday night. Miami (45-52) had won three consecutive road sets coming to Texas.

The Rangers (48-51) saw their two-game winning streak end in the opener of a nine-game homestand. Texas also dropped to 10-3 against the NL this season.

Martin Perez fell to 5-8 despite a quality start, giving up three runs on seven hits in seven innings. It was only the third time in 19 starts that the lefty went at least seven innings.

"My focus is to go out there and do what I did tonight," Perez said after his second quality start in his past three outings. "Just go out there and throw six or seven and give my team a chance to win the game. That's all I can do."

The lone bright spot for Texas offensively was Adrian Beltre, who recorded a season-high four hits to move within seven of 3,000. His great night at the plate hardly offset the team's loss.

"You can't balance it," Beltre said. "Our job is to win ballgames here, not individual performance. It's a tough loss. We couldn't find a way out of a crafty lefty. We created some situations but could never find the big hit. That's what happened."

Stanton blasted a monster shot off Perez to give the Marlins a quick 2-0 lead two batters in. Dee Gordon had opened the game by slapping a double down the third-base line off Beltre's glove.

Miami went up 3-0 in the sixth on Marcell Ozuna's one-out double to center to score Christian Yelich, who reached on a blooper to short right that second baseman Rougned Odor nearly tracked down.

The Rangers had their chances against Conley early, stringing a pair of hits together in the first and third innings, only to come up empty.

Delino DeShields was left stranded in the fifth after a two-out triple when Carlos Gomez struck out swinging.

NOTES: Texas recalled C Brett Nicholas from Triple-A Round Rock and placed RHP Tyson Ross on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his right index finger. Nicholas, 29, made his major league debut with Texas last season, but he has yet to play for the Rangers this season. ... Miami optioned RHP Tom Koehler to Triple-A New Orleans, with LHP Hunter Cervenka recalled from the same club to provide bullpen depth. The Marlins still need to find a starter for Friday against Cincinnati. Cervenka, acquired last year from Atlanta, is in his first stint with Miami this season.