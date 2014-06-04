Preview: Marlins at Rays

If the slumping Tampa Bay Rays are going to change their fortunes and climb back into contention, it will most likely come in the next 21 games with 18 of them on their home field. The Rays look to snap an eight-game losing streak when they send ace David Price to the mound against the visiting Miami Marlins on Wednesday to continue the home-and-home interleague series. Miami held Tampa Bay to one run in victories the last two days at home, but is only 8-17 overall on the road.

The Rays are coming off their worst road trip in franchise history (0-8) and scored only six times in the last six games, falling to last in the American League in runs (218). “We have to score more runs,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon told reporters. “You have to hide a few of your blemishes.” Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton is due after failing to add to his National League-leading 51 RBIs in the last four games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET; Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (4-5, 3.18 ERA) vs. Rays LH David Price (4-4, 4.27)

Koehler has lost his last two starts, allowing three runs over seven innings against Atlanta on Friday after Milwaukee scored seven times against him in the previous outing. The Bronx, N.Y. native had surrendered two or fewer runs in seven of his first nine starts. Desmond Jennings was 2-for-2 last year when Koehler yielded three runs in eight innings of a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Price took a no-decision while giving up two runs in seven innings against Boston last Friday and has earned one win in his last seven outings. The Vanderbilt product has struck out at least six in 11 of 12 starts and fanned 90 overall in 84 1/3 innings with nine walks. Jeff Mathis has a homer and five RBIs in 17 at-bats against Price, who is 1-2 with a 4.26 ERA in three career starts versus Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 1B James Loney is batting .405 (30-for-74) with 10 RBIs from the seventh inning on this season.

2. Miami 2B Derek Dietrich was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans Tuesday after batting .246 in 41 games with eight errors.

3. The Rays had won 13 of 14 games against Miami before dropping the last two contests.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Marlins 1