FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Marlins at Rays
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 6, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Marlins at Rays

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Miami Marlins look to sweep the four-game Citrus Series and keep the host Tampa Bay Rays in a tailspin when the teams meet for the final time this season Thursday. After taking two from the Rays at home, the Marlins held on for a 5-4 win at Tampa Bay on Wednesday and are on the verge of a sweep of the home-and-home set. It also was the ninth consecutive loss for the Rays, their longest skid since dropping 11 straight in 2009 and the second-longest in the majors this year behind Boston’s 10-game slide.

Tampa Bay ended Wednesday’s loss with the bases loaded, finishing 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranding nine overall. It has hit .223 during the losing streak, with Wednesday’s four-run effort snapping a string of six straight contests with two runs or fewer. Meanwhile, Miami has won 11 interleague games in a row and five of its last six road contests after opening the season 4-16 away from home.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jacob Turner (1-3, 5.59 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (2-5, 5.13)

Turner followed up a scoreless outing in his first win of the year on May 24 with a rocky showing against Atlanta at home Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) in five innings while walking a season-high four. That snapped a string of five straight starts in which Turner had yielded exactly one free pass, but opponents are hitting a healthy .327 against him. The former first-round selection has has faced Tampa Bay.

Odorizzi gave up five runs on six hits in just 3 1/3 innings at Boston on Saturday, matching his shortest start of the season and ending what had been an impressive stretch. In his previous four outings, the 24-year-old allowed four earned runs in 21 2/3 frames while striking out 31. Odorizzi’s second career start was against the Marlins at home just over a year ago, when he gave up six runs and eight hits in four frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami’s 11-game interleague streak is two shy of the all-time mark, last accomplished by the 2004 Rays.

2. Tampa Bay is 16-32 since a 7-5 start.

3. The all-time series is tied at 46 wins apiece.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Marlins 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.