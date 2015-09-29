Preview: Marlins at Rays

The Miami Marlins are making the best out of this season’s final few weeks as they embark on a six-game road trip to close out an overall disappointing campaign. Slugger Justin Bour and the Marlins look to continue their recent surge when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday to begin a three-game interleague set.

Bour went 7-for-12 with four homers and eight RBIs in a three-game sweep of Atlanta over the weekend and boasts five blasts during Miami’s string of five straight victories. Leadoff hitter Dee Gordon owns a career-best 196 hits for the Marlins (69-87), who are 17-8 since Aug. 31 while the Rays have gone 10-15 in September. Tampa Bay (75-81) must win its final six games of the season at home to finish at .500 after being swept at Toronto last weekend. Kevin Kiermaier is finishing the season strong for the Rays while going 9-for-23 with two homers and four RBIs the last six games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (4-1, 3.93 ERA) vs. Rays LH Matt Moore (2-4, 6.48)

Conley is unbeaten in his last five starts with three victories and has allowed three or fewer runs in six consecutive outings with a 2.70 ERA in that span. The Washington State product yielded one run and six hits across 13 frames with 14 strikeouts and one walk in his last two starts. Conley faces the Rays for the first time and gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings against two other American League East opponents earlier this season.

Moore has appeared to turn the corner the last two starts after struggling in his first eight major league turns since returning from Tommy John surgery. The 26-year-old has permitted two runs and nine hits over 13 2/3 innings with 16 strikeouts and two walks in the past two starts combined. Ichiro Suzuki is 8-for-18 in his career against Moore, who is 2-0 all time with a 2.77 ERA in two starts versus the Marlins – both in 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays are 11-6 in interleague play this season – 5-2 at home – and will finish .500 or better in five straight seasons against National League clubs.

2. Miami 3B Martin Prado is 10-for-26 with two homers and nine RBIs over his last seven contests.

3. Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza Jr. is 7-for-18 with a homer and three RBIs in his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Marlins 1