Preview: Marlins at Rays

Jose Fernandez attempts to finish the season unbeaten while returning to his second home as the Miami Marlins try to avoid a three-game sweep against the host Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Fernandez, who pitched for Alonso High in Tampa after defecting from Cuba in 2008, will make his 11th start of the year after returning from Tommy John surgery.

Fernandez is 22-8 in 46 starts during his first three seasons, but owns only five wins in 20 road outings. Tampa Bay is 13-6 in interleague play (4-1 against the Marlins) and can finish at .500 overall by winning its final four contests of the regular season, including three against American League East champion Toronto this weekend. Rays starter Jake Odorizzi has allowed three runs or fewer in 19 of his 27 starts overall this season, but accomplished that just twice in his last six outings. Asdrubal Cabrera is 10-for-24 with two homers and eight RBIs over the last seven games for the Rays.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), Sun Sports (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (6-0, 2.91 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (8-9, 3.49)

Fernandez gave up a season-high six runs over five innings despite posting a win over Atlanta last time out after allowing three or fewer in each of his first nine starts. The 23-year-old permitted a homer in each of the last two games after limiting opponents to one in the previous eight and has struck out 70 over 58 2/3 innings. Fernandez yielded a career-high seven runs (four earned) over 3 1/3 innings in his only other start at Tampa Bay in 2013.

Odorizzi has failed to last six innings in his last two starts while allowing eight runs and 15 hits over 10 2/3 frames and has surrendered eight homers in his past five outings. The 25-year-old, who owns a 3.05 ERA at home this year, has pitched 162 1/3 innings and needs six to set a career high. Casey McGehee is 2-for-3 with a double against Odorizzi, who is 0-1 with a 10.00 ERA in two career starts against Miami – none in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay RHP Brad Boxberger earned saves in the first two games of the series to become the fifth player in franchise history to post 40.

2. Miami 3B Martin Prado is 14-for-33 with 10 RBIs over his last nine games and posted a pair of hits in each of the last three.

3. Tampa Bay OFs Grady Sizemore (8-for-17) and Steven Souza Jr. (9-for-24) are each riding six-game hitting streaks.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Rays 1