Gillespie single lifts Marlins past Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Cole Gillespie is 31, playing on his sixth team as he nears 200 career games in his major-league career, but days like Wednesday make it worthwhile.

Gillespie, given his first start of the season in left field with the DH in play for the first time this season, got his first hit of 2016 with an early double, then singled in the winning run in the eighth inning of the Marlins’ 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

“I’ve been eager to get that first start,” said Gillespie, who had been 0-for-8 as a pinch-hitter since being called up April 29. “I was fortunate to get back up here. This has been a good team and a good fit for me ... there’s a comfort there. It’s been close to a month since my last hit, and hopefully more consistent at-bats can come. Whatever the role is, I’ll be ready for it.”

Miami (24-22) got 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief, while Tampa Bay (21-23) saw rookie Tyler Sturdevant, a day removed from his major-league debut, give up three hits and the go-ahead run in 0.1 innings. Miami has taken two of three games this week in the home-and-home series, which wraps up Thursday.

“It was nice to see him get a couple of hits,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “It’s nice to have a guy that’s been here and played with these guys. He’s a guy that’s valuable in that he can play all three outfield spots. ... It’s nice to see him have success.”

The Marlins took the lead in the eighth on an RBI single by Gillespie, who had been hitless in 12 games this season before Wednesday’s game. Gillespie’s single scored J.T. Realmuto, who had led off the inning with a single off Sturdevant. Miami got another single and walk to load the bases, but Dana Eveland got Miami’s Justin Bour to strike out to end the inning with a one-run deficit.

Miami’s David Phelps struck out the side in the eighth, and closer A.J. Ramos pitched the ninth for his 15th save, striking out Brandon Guyer to end the game with the tying run on base. Kyle Barraclough (3-1) came into the game in the seventh with the go-ahead run in scoring position, getting a break when Brandon Guyer was thrown out trying to advance to third on a passed ball and striking out Mikie Mahtook to end the inning.

The Rays had tied the game in the sixth on a two-run home run by red-hot Logan Morrison, who drove in all three of Tampa Bay’s runs. That home run ended the night for Marlins starter Justin Nicolino, who gave up eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

“Swinging at good pitches to hit, not missing them,” Morrison said of his three-hit game. “Consistently staying behind the ball. A little luck. ... Those first two hits weren’t very hard and nothing to write home about, but I hit them where they weren‘t.”

Nicolino kept the Rays in check, holding them to one run on six hits in the first five innings. Florida got three runs in the top of the third off starter Matt Andriese, who led Rays starting pitchers in wins (three) and ERA (2.11) despite only three starts before Wednesday.

Bour, getting rare work as a designated hitter, started the scoring with an RBI ground-rule double to tie the game at 1-1. Marcell Ozuna followed with a two-run single for a 3-1 lead, though Andriese was able to stop the damage there, giving up eight hits but only the three runs in the first six innings.

Tampa Bay had taken the lead in the second on an RBI single by Logan Morrison, who has been the Rays’ hottest hitter after having no RBIs in his first 80 at-bats of the season. Morrison came into the game hitting .340 in May, this after hitting just .100 in April.

Tampa Bay had opportunities but kept losing its baserunners -- double plays in the first and fourth innings, a runner caught stealing in the first, their first two runners on in the third before three straight outs to end the rally.

“I thought Matt Andriese was good,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I thought he threw the ball pretty good for us, gave us a chance, kept the ball there.”

NOTES: With an overworked bullpen in need of help, the Rays selected RHP Ryan Garton from Triple-A Durham, where the 26-year-old had a 2.38 ERA in 14 appearances. To make room on the 25-man roster, the Rays optioned INF Tim Beckham, hitting just .185, to Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays designated INF Jake Goebbert for assignment. Garton is the second recent addition to the bullpen. RHP Tyler Sturdevant made his major league debut on Tuesday. ... The Marlins used a designated hitter for the first time this season, with INF Justin Bour batting third. Since 2010, the Marlins rank second in the National League in DH average -- they were at .263, behind only the Cardinals. ... Rays pitchers held their own when asked to hit at Marlins Park. Starters Matt Moore and Jake Odorizzi both had their first major league hits in the two games this week. ... Sturdevant was the third-oldest Rays player to make a major league debut at 30 years, 155 days. Only pitchers Jason Childers (2006) and Jim Morris (2000) were older.