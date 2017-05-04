Sixth-inning uprising boosts Marlins past Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Miami Marlins got seven straight hits to open the sixth inning, rallying against the Tampa Bay Rays' injury-depleted bullpen for a 10-6 win Wednesday night at Tropicana Field.

"It was good for us to be able to jump on that reliever today," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after the game. "It was just nice to see. These guys have had our number."

J.T. Realmuto drove in four runs as the Marlins scored eight times in the sixth and seventh innings. Miami (12-14) trailed 4-2 entering the sixth but struck for 10 hits and eight runs in two innings against Rays relievers Austin Pruitt (3-1) and Jose Alvarado.

The Rays (14-15) had won two in a row against the Marlins in Miami but saw their bullpen implode as the series moved north.

The Marlins set their season high for hits (17) and matched their high for runs. The Rays reset their high for runs allowed and matched it for hits allowed.

Pruitt, who had overcome early struggles to allow one earned run in his previous 11 2/3 innings, came into the game with a 4-2 lead in the sixth. He gave up hits to the first seven batters he faced, and the Marlins took a 7-4 lead.

Realmuto had a two-run single and Giancarlo Stanton a two-run double among the big hits in the inning.

Marlins starter Adam Conley (2-2) gave up five runs (two earned) and five hits in 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

Tampa Bay followed in the seventh with Alvarado, called up from Double-A Montgomery to make his major league debut, and he gave up two infield singles and a two-run triple to Realmuto, then a sacrifice fly to Martin Prado to make it 10-4.

"My outing was pretty decent. Things didn't come out like I would have liked, but tomorrow's another day and a good day to start over and keep working from there," Alvarado said through a translator.

The Rays' bullpen gave up 10 hits and eight runs in less than two innings.

The Marlins got good production from the bottom of their lineup, with four hits from Miguel Rojas and three from Adeiny Hechavarria, scoring a combined five runs out of the Nos. 7 and 8 spots in the lineup.

"Hechy was really good, Miggy was good. I loved the at-bats down at the bottom, and each of them got a big hit in that inning," Mattingly said. "It was nice to see a balanced attack with everybody being involved."

The Rays got a run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Evan Longoria after a leadoff double by Peter Bourjos and a single by Tim Beckham.

The Rays got nine strikeouts from starter Blake Snell, but he did well to last the five innings necessary to be eligible for the win, leaving after 109 pitches.

"I'm happy with the way I attacked the zone for strikes," Snell said. "Just getting better and happy about it, but still a lot of work to be done."

Snell got out of a jam in the fifth, striking out Justin Bour with the bases loaded. Snell had struck out Stanton with two on for the second out of the inning. After a full-count walk, Snell retired Bour to leave with a 4-2 lead.

The Rays tagged Conley for three runs in the second, which started with an error as Brad Miller's pop to shallow left went off the glove of Marcell Ozuna. Rickie Weeks followed with an RBI double.

After a walk and bunt single by Bourjos, the Rays got a two-out, two-run single from Kevin Kiermaier, who broke out of an 0-for-19 slump. Kiermaier came into the game with just three RBIs in 105 at-bats but came through with two on one swing for a 3-0 lead.

The Marlins answered in the fourth, first with a 468-foot home run crushed by Ozuna that hit the Rays' 2011 American League wild-card pennant hanging high in left field. Rojas followed with a single and scored on an RBI double by Hechavarria to cut the lead to 3-2.

Tampa Bay added a solo home run from Daniel Robertson in the fourth -- his second homer of the year -- for a 4-2 lead.

NOTES: The Rays got 3B Evan Longoria back after he missed two games with plantar fasciitis. He served as the designated hitter, with rookie Daniel Robertson filling in at third base. ... The Rays made a bullpen move before the game, optioning RHP Chi-Wei Hu to Triple-A Durham and recalling LHP Jose Alvarado from Double-A Birmingham. The Rays hadn't called up a player from Double-A for his major league debut since LHP Scott Kazmir in 2004. Alvarado, 21, made his debut in the seventh inning, allowing three runs in one inning. ... The Marlins placed RHP Edinson Volquez on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his right thumb. RHP Nick Wittgren was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans and pitched the ninth inning.