Preview: Marlins at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have won three straight games and suddenly look like a team that wants to jump into the race for both the National League Central and the wild cards. The Reds will try to make it four in a row when they host the Miami Marlins in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. Miami just got finished helping out one NL Central contender, dropping two of three at Pittsburgh to fall four games under .500.

Cincinnati remains in fourth place in the NL Central but is only four games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers and is three in back of San Francisco for the second wild-card spot after taking three straight from in-state rival Cleveland. The Reds dropped nine of 10 coming out of the All-Star break but started turning things around last weekend, when they took three of four at Miami. The Marlins have lost six of eight since a six-game winning streak got them to .500, and surrendered a total of 14 runs in back to back losses to close out the series in Pittsburgh.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (5-6, 4.22 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (9-9, 3.46)

Eovaldi broke out of a slump with seven strong innings against the Reds on Saturday, surrendering one run and two hits, but was held out of the decision. The 24-year-old was blasted for 18 runs in 16 1/3 innings over his previous three outings. Eovaldi is 2-3 with a 3.48 ERA in 10 starts on the road this season.

Leake surrendered one run and three hits in six innings to beat the Reds on Sunday, walking four and striking out five. The Arizona State product has won his last two starts while allowing a total of one run and eight hits. Leake has never lost to Miami, owning a 3-0 record with a 1.93 ERA in three career starts against the NL East challenger.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RHP Dan Jennings was hospitalized Thursday after taking a line drive off the side of his head and was diagnosed with a concussion.

2. Reds 2B Kris Negron is 7-for-13 with a home run, five RBIs and four runs scored in his last three games.

3. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton homered twice among three extra-base hits against Cincinnati last week.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Marlins 3