Preview: Marlins at Reds

Brad Penny makes his first start in the major leagues in almost three years when his Miami Marlins visit the Cincinnati Reds in the second contest of a three-game series. The 36-year-old right-hander, who began his career with the Marlins in 2000, looks to provide veteran leadership for a pitching staff that has been ravaged by injuries. Giancarlo Stanton belted his second homer in two days and National League-leading 28th of the season in Miami’s 2-1 victory over the Reds on Friday.

With 2013 Rookie of the Year Jose Fernandez out for the year, All-Star Henderson Alvarez on the disabled list and newly acquired Jarred Cosart (oblique) scratched from his last start, the Marlins need Penny’s savvy on the mound. Miami is 6½ games behind first-place Washington in the NL East while the Reds are five back of Milwaukee in the Central and three out of wild card position. Todd Frazier is 10-for-25 his last six games for Cincinnati, which has won six of its last nine.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Brad Penny (NR) vs. Reds RH Alfredo Simon (12-7, 3.07 ERA)

Penny worked his way back to the majors after taking 2013 off and went 2-2 with a 2.28 ERA in five starts at Triple-A New Orleans. The Oklahoma native won 48 games his first four-plus seasons with the Marlins, last started with Detroit in 2011 and made 22 relief appearances for San Francisco in 2012. Penny, who owns 119 career victories, is 7-4 with a 3.68 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) versus Cincinnati.

Simon had gone 11 straight starts without giving up more than three earned runs before yielding five against Cleveland in his last turn. The Dominican Republic native has completed more than five innings only once during his four-game slide. Garrett Jones is 0-for-7 with three strikeouts versus Simon, who permitted three runs in six innings during six career relief appearances against Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 1B-C Brayan Pena left Friday’s contest with left hamstring tightness after extending his hitting streak to a career high-matching 12 games.

2. Miami has not given up a home run in 11 straight games, one away from tying the franchise record set last season.

3. The Reds have committed a NL-low 54 errors and the Marlins own 74 miscues.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Marlins 2