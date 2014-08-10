Preview: Marlins at Reds

Johnny Cueto looks to move into a tie for most wins in the majors on Sunday, when the Cincinnati Reds conclude their three-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins. Cincinnati’s ace has won five straight decisions and ranks second in the National League with a 2.04 ERA, trailing only Los Angeles star Clayton Kershaw (1.82). The Marlins won the first two games of the series – both by one run – and have captured three straight overall.

Cincinnati has slipped to six games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central and stands three games in back of St. Louis and San Francisco for the second wild-card spot. Miami is just 4 1/2 games back in the wild-card race and is trying to sweep a three-game series in Cincinnati for the first time since Great American Ball Park opened in 2003. The Reds are just 8-14 since the All-Star break and continue to struggle with first baseman Joey Votto (thigh) and second baseman Brandon Phillips (thumb) sidelined.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Brad Hand (2-3, 4.03 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (13-6, 2.04)

Hand has put together four consecutive strong outings, allowing seven earned runs in 27 2/3 innings during the stretch. He received a no-decision in his last turn, when he gave up two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings against Pittsburgh. Hand, who never has faced Cincinnati, has a career record of 4-13.

Cueto went the distance for the fourth time this season when he allowed two runs and five hits while defeating Cleveland on Tuesday. He has given up three runs and 13 hits in 23 innings while winning each of his last three starts and yielded only 10 runs during a six-outing unbeaten stretch. Cueto defeated Miami on July 31 – allowing one run and four hits in seven frames – to improve to 3-1 with a 4.46 ERA in six career starts against the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds C Brayan Pena (hamstring) is expected to start the finale after extending his hitting streak to 13 games with a pinch-hit single on Saturday.

2. Miami 1B Garrett Jones is 12-for-42 with four doubles, one triple and a homer against Cueto but also has struck out 12 times.

3. Cincinnati INF Todd Frazier is 13-for-37 in August with four multi-hit performances.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Marlins 1