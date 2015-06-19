Preview: Marlins at Reds

A rainout means Cincinnati Reds right-hander Mike Leake will get to face a Miami Marlins team against which he has fared well throughout his career, but it also means he will have to contend with Giancarlo Stanton. Leake and the Reds host the red-hot Stanton and the Marlins to open a three-game set Friday.

The Reds won two straight against Detroit before having the finale of their four-game, home-and-home series rained out Thursday. That pushed back Leake’s next turn one day, meaning he will face a Marlins team against which he has gone 3-1 with a 2.10 ERA in four career starts. He might not be excited to face Stanton, who went deep again in Miami’s 9-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Thursday and has 10 home runs in 17 games this month. The Marlins has won five of six before dropping both contests at New York to split their four-game, home-and-home set with the Yankees.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Dan Haren (6-3, 3.22 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (3-4, 4.35)

Haren has been Miami’s most consistent starter, allowing more than three runs only twice in his 13 outings. The 34-year-old was a tough-luck loser last time out, permitting three runs on three hits over six innings in a 4-1 loss to Colorado. Haren is 4-3 with a 4.78 ERA in nine games (eight starts) against the Reds.

Leake has rebounded from a rough month of May, yielding three runs or fewer in three June starts. The 27-year-old had his last start cut short by rain, allowing three runs over five innings before a three-hour rain delay sent him to a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs. Leake has struggled in six home starts this season, going 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Stanton has gone deep five times in 16 career games in Cincinnati but is just 2-for-9 with a homer and four strikeouts versus Leake.

2. Reds 3B Todd Frazier is 9-for-26 with five home runs during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto is hitting .356 in 40 career games against the Marlins.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Reds 3