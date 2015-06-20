FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Marlins at Reds
June 21, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Marlins at Reds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Cincinnati Reds can match their longest winning streak of the season when they continue their three-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins on Saturday night. The Reds eased to a 5-0 victory in the series opener to win their third straight game overall and the sixth in a row at home - a span in which they’ve outscored the opposition 39-12.

Right fielder Jay Bruce was mired in a 3-for-27 tailspin but has emerged from his slumber over the past three games. He doubled in a pair of runs Friday to improve to 8-for-12 with a home run, three doubles, three RBIs and five runs scored. Cincinnati’s lineup also received a boost as left fielder Marlon Byrd came off the 15-day disabled list Friday and homered in his second at-bat. Second baseman Dee Gordon collected his major league-leading 100th hit for Miami, which has dropped three straight.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (5-4, 3.76 ERA) vs. Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (5-4, 3.36)

Koeher is coming off one of his best efforts of the season, giving up only one run on three hits over seven innings in a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees. Inconsistency continues to plague the soon-to-be 29-year-old Koehler, who is attempting to win back-to-back starts for the first time since Aug. 11-17. Koehler has had some rocky outings away from home, allowing at least five earned runs in four of his seven road starts.

Since going 0-4 in a five-start span, DeSclafani is unbeaten in his last five turns, going 3-0 and registering four quality starts. The 25-year-old rookie did not factor in the decision his last time out despite limiting the Chicago Cubs to one run on six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Acquired in a trade with Miami in the offseason, DeSclafani has permitted only three homers on the season, including one in his last eight starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 3B Todd Frazier is riding a seven-game hitting streak, including three straight two-hit contests.

2. The Marlins have failed to score more than three runs in 10 of their last 11 games against Cincinnati.

3. Reds RHP J.J. Hoover hasn’t allowed a run in 25 of his last 26 appearances.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Marlins 3

