Preview: Marlins at Reds

The Miami Marlins wrap up their five-game road trip Sunday, when they visit the Cincinnati Reds for the rubber match of their three-game series. After dropping a pair of contests to the Yankees in New York, Miami was blanked 5-0 in its opener versus Cincinnati before returning the favor on Saturday.

Derek Dietrich belted a solo shot and a two-run blast for his first career two-homer performance and Justin Nicolino scattered four hits over seven innings in his major-league debut as the Marlins ended their five-game road losing streak. The Reds managed to collect only five hits - four singles - as they had their three-game winning streak come to an end. Cincinnati scored at least five runs in each of the three victories after being blanked by Detroit on Monday. Despite catching Saturday night’s game, Cincinnati’s Brayan Pena could be in the lineup as he is 2-for-3 (two home runs) lifetime against Miami starter David Phelps.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH David Phelps (4-3, 3.96 ERA) vs. Reds RH Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.70)

Phelps appears to have recovered from an outing in Colorado on June 6 in which he was tagged for nine runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings, allowing a total of two runs over 15 frames in his last two turns - both victories. Both runs came in a win over the Yankees on Tuesday when the 28-year-old limited his former team to six hits in seven innings. Phelps is 1-0 in two career games (one start) against Cincinnati, yielding four runs - two earned - while striking out 10 over 8 1/3 frames.

Lorenzen also bounced back nicely from a rough start, allowing two runs - one earned - and six hits over six innings in a triumph at Detroit on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Californian was reached for six runs - five earned - on five hits and three walks over 4 1/3 frames in a loss to the Cubs in Chicago five days earlier. Lorenzen, who never has faced Miami, is 0-1 with a 4.10 ERA in five games (four starts) at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds have scored a total of one run in their last three losses.

2. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton needs to homer once in his next eight games to set the club record for blasts in the month of June. He shares the current mark of 10 with Hanley Ramirez (2008).

3. Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) is slated to undergo season-ending surgery on June 29.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Marlins 3