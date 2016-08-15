Preview: Marlins at Reds

The Miami Marlins will have to continue their march toward a playoff spot in the National League without their star slugger. Giancarlo Stanton’s season is in jeopardy due to a groin strain and he will be absent when the Marlins visit the Cincinnati Reds for the opener of a four-game series on Monday.

Stanton was injured on the last play of Saturday’s 8-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox, and an MRI on Sunday revealed a Grade 3 strain of the groin. "We're going to rehab it, and best-case scenario is a six-week return,” Miami president of baseball operations Michael Hill told reporters. “Obviously, there is still opportunity for (Stanton) to be back (by) this season's end. But obviously, it was a significant injury and we'll see how rehab goes.” The Marlins are locked in a battle with the St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card while the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates are creeping up from behind. The Reds are sitting in the NL Central basement but have a chance to throw a wrench into the wild card race with the next eight games against Miami and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH David Phelps (5-6, 2.40 ERA) vs. Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (7-8, 4.45)

Phelps is making his third start since joining the rotation and was sharp in his first two chances, allowing a total of one run in 9 1/3 innings. The 29-year-old suffered the loss against San Francisco on Wednesday despite surrendering one run in five frames and has scattered nine hits across 14 1/3 innings in his last six appearances. Phelps is making his fourth career start against Cincinnati and is 1-2 with a 3.43 ERA in five appearances against the Reds.

Finnegan escaped with a no decision on Tuesday at St. Louis despite issuing six walks and surrendering two home runs among six hits in six innings. The Texas native limited the damage to three runs but was noticeably worse than in his previous two starts, when he totaled 12 scoreless innings in two wins. Finnegan is seeing the Marlins for the first time in his career and is 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ichiro Suzuki started in Stanton’s spot in RF on Sunday and went 0-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

2. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto is 12-for-21 with six RBIs and five runs scored in the last five games.

3. Miami CF Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-4 on Sunday, doubling his hit total from the previous eight games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Reds 5