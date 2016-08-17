Preview: Marlins at Reds

The Miami Marlins still think they can hang onto a National League wild card spot with Giancarlo Stanton injured but can’t afford to lose a series to a last place club. The Marlins will try to jump back ahead in the four-game series when they visit the NL Central basement-dwelling Cincinnati Reds for the third of the set on Wednesday.

Miami won its first two games without Stanton (grade 3 groin strain), including the series opener against the Reds on Monday, but went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left six on base in Tuesday’s 6-3 setback. The loss dropped the Marlins one behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the second wild card with five left on the seven-game road trip. The Reds are going after their 50th win and jumped out ahead when Tucker Barnhart highlighted a five-run first inning with a grand slam on Tuesday. The blast extended a hitting streak to 12 games for the 25-year-old catcher, who is one of several young players getting a long look down the stretch.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Andrew Cashner (4-9, 5.08 ERA) vs. Reds RH Homer Bailey (2-1, 4.30)

Cashner is still looking for his first win since joining Miami ahead of the trade deadline and struggled with his control against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. The 29-year-old Texan issued five walks in as many innings and was charged with four runs on nine hits. Cashner is searching for his first career win over Cincinnati and is 0-1 with a 5.16 ERA in nine career games – three starts.

Bailey found his form in his third start back from Tommy John surgery on Friday, when he struck out 11 and scattered three hits over six scoreless innings at Milwaukee. The 30-year-old Texan made his first three starts of the season on the road and is working in front of the home fans for the first time since Aug. 7, 2014. Bailey is 2-1 with a 2.47 ERA in seven career starts against Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins 1B Justin Bour had an MRI show no Achilles damage but was shut down from baseball activities to let an ankle injury heal.

2. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton (knee contusion) sat out Tuesday and is day-to-day.

3. Miami RHP A.J. Ramos (fractured finger) is set to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday and could come off the disabled list this weekend.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Reds 4