in 2 minutes
Reds rookie Romano sparkles in win over Marlins
U.S. Cuba tour operators gird for Trump travel crackdown
U.S. Cuba tour operators gird for Trump travel crackdown
Defying pressure, Maduro says vote to go ahead
Defying pressure, Maduro says vote to go ahead
July 23, 2017 / 8:50 PM / in 2 minutes

Reds rookie Romano sparkles in win over Marlins

3 Min Read

CINCINNATI -- Scooter Gennett, Eugenio Suarez and Tucker Barnhart homered and rookie right-hander Sal Romano allowed one run in six innings, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-3 victory over the Miami Marlins in the finale of a three-game series Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

Romano (2-2), making his fourth career start, walked one and had a career-high seven strikeouts.

A.J. Ellis homered and doubled for Miami (44-52), which failed to complete its first sweep of the Reds in Cincinnati since 2003.

Marlins right-hander Tom Koehler (1-5) had a rough afternoon, allowing three home runs among nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He was charged with five earned runs and also hit a batter and committed a throwing error.

With runners on second and third and two outs in the second inning after a perfectly-placed sacrifice bunt by Romano, Billy Hamilton delivered a single to right, driving in one run. But Barnhart was thrown out at home by Giancarlo Stanton, leaving the score 1-0.

The Marlins tied the score 1-1 in the fourth when Ellis homered for just the second time this season on a 3-1 pitch from Romano. His only other homer was July 9.

But Gennett put Cincinnati (41-57) back ahead when he yanked an 0-2 pitch from Koehler into the right-field stands.

Koehler's throwing error to second on a potential inning-ending double play grounder in the fifth allowed another run to score, putting the Reds ahead 3-1. Gennett followed with an RBI single to make it a three-run advantage.

Suarez hit his 16th home run of the season leading off the sixth and Barnhart clubbed his third two batters later to make the score 6-1.

Raisel Iglesias allowed one hit in two innings to collect his 17th save.

NOTES: The 72 runs allowed by Cincinnati during this homestand are a club record for a homestand of 10 games or fewer. Previous high was 69 in June 1995. ... Cincinnati will play at the Cleveland Indians on Monday night to make up a May 25 rainout. ... Miami's last three-game sweep of the Reds in Cincinnati was May 23-25, 2003, the year Great American Ball Park opened. ... Marlins LF Ichiro Suzuki made just his fifth start of the season and went 0-for-3 with a walk, leaving him three hits shy of Craig Biggio (3,060) for 22nd on baseball's all-time list.

