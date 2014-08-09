Eovaldi, Marlins shut down Reds

CINCINNATI -- Nathan Eovaldi was facing the Cincinnati Reds for the second time in six days on Friday night. But after giving up a run on two hits over seven innings the last time out against them, there was no reason for the Marlins right hander to alter his approach.

Eovaldi continued his mastery of the Reds with eight shutout innings and Giancarlo Stanton homered, lifting Miami to a 2-1 victory in the opener of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Eovaldi (6-6) allowed just five hits with a walk and six strikeouts. It’s the second time this season he’s pitched eight innings.

“I pitched well against them the last time out. I didn’t want to overthink anything,” Eovaldi said. “I was able to locate my fastball, had a real good slider.”

In two starts against the Reds this season, Eovaldi has limited them to one earned run in 15 innings.

“He throws hard. That’s my impression,” said Reds shortstop Zack Cozart. “He’s got a good fastball. You don’t see many starters throwing 99 in the eighth too often.”

Steve Cishek recorded his 28th save, but it wasn’t easy.

Third baseman Todd Frazier led off the ninth with a double. He scored on catcher Devin Mesoraco’s double to cut the Marlins’ lead to 2-1.

The Reds had runners on first and third when Cishek fanned Cozart for the final out.

Cincinnati (59-57) played without its hottest hitter, catcher Brayan Pena, who left the game with a tight hamstring after extending his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games with a single in the third.

“He had a little bit of tightness yesterday,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “It didn’t seem like it was a problem going into today, but we didn’t want it to blow up. He’s probably good to go tomorrow.”

Miami (56-59) ended a two-game losing streak. The Marlins lost three of four to Cincinnati last week at Marlins Park.

Miami third baseman Casey McGehee went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles on Friday.

Miami had runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings against Mike Leake (9-10) but failed to score, stranding five.

The Marlins broke through in the fifth on catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly to put them ahead 1-0, ending a streak of 15 1/3 scoreless innings by Reds starters.

Leake eclipsed 100 pitches in the sixth but escaped with just one run allowed.

He came back out for the seventh and retired the first two batters before Stanton launched his 1-1 pitch 437 feet into the left-field bleachers, making the score 2-0.

“It was a bad slider,” said Leake. “This is going to sound bad, but I’ll take a solo homer. I was more angry about the pitch. He’s strong. If he gets any wood on the ball, he’s going to hit it hard.”

Leake allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings, with four walks and seven strikeouts over 118 pitches.

“We had some chances against him early, but he’s a pitcher,” said Marlins manager Mike Redmond of Leake. “He’s able to nibble on the corners and get guys out.”

Cincinnati had runners on first and second in the sixth but Stanton’s sliding catch in foul territory on Mesoraco’s pop fly ended the inning. That was their only legit scoring threat against Eovaldi.

“The defense was very good behind me,” Eovaldi said. “I was able to go out there and keep attacking.”

NOTES: Marlins LHP Dan Jennings was expected to return to Miami on Friday after remaining in a Pittsburgh hospital overnight Thursday when he was struck on the head by a line drive off the bat of Pirates SS Jordy Mercer. Jennings was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. A CT scan was negative. ”It was a scary situation, but it looks like he’ll be fine,“ Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. ”Everything checked out. ... Marlins RHP Jacob Turner, designated for assignment on Tuesday, was traded Friday to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for RHPs Jose Arias and Tyler Bremer. ... Marlins LHP Brian Flynn and INF Kike Hernandez were optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday and INF Ed Lucas, RHP Anthony DeSclafani and LHP Anthony Olmos were recalled from Triple-A. ... Reds 2B Brandon Phillips took ground balls and hit off a tee on Friday. Phillips, on the DL with torn thumb ligaments since July 10, is ahead of his estimated six-week recovery.