Mesoraco’s two HRs lift Reds over Marlins

CINCINNATI -- With this being Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame induction weekend, many of the franchise’s legendary players are in town. Catcher Devin Mesoraco got the chance to speak to Johnny Bench, arguably the greatest to ever play that position.

On Sunday afternoon, Mesoraco did his best Bench impersonation.

Mesoraco homered twice, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs and Johnny Cueto pitched eight strong innings to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins in the finale of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

“He told me to relax my hands a little bit,” Mesoraco said of Bench’s advice. “It was pretty cool to be able to pick his brain.”

Mesoraco was given the chance to play Sunday with Brayan Pena, Cueto’s regular catcher who was out with a tight hamstring. Mesoraco made the most of his opportunity, tying a club record with his third grand slam this season. It was his third career multi-home run game.

Cincinnati (60-58), which has gone 9-14 since the All-Star break, avoided being swept by the Marlins in a three-game series for the first time since 2003.

”This was one of those games we needed to have,“ said Reds manager Bryan price. ”We’ll go into (Monday’s off-day) reinvigorated after this victory with a good feeling.

Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton and third baseman Casey McGehee homered for Miami.

Cueto (14-6) didn’t have his best stuff Sunday but cruised after Mesoraco gave him a five-run cushion. Cueto allowed two runs, five hits and two walks and had nine strikeouts.

“I threw a lot of fastballs today. It was working pretty well,” said Cueto, through interpreter Tomas Vera. “I‘m confident in myself.”

The starting pitching woes continued for Miami (57-60).

Brad Hand, who had a 2.72 ERA in his previous seven starts, was roughed up.

Hand (2-4) allowed seven earned runs and five hits, including Mesoraco’s two blasts, with three walks and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

“He just couldn’t get through the fifth,” said Marlins manager Mike Redmond. “The wheels came off there. It came down to offense from one guy. The leadoff walk started it. We were trying to get him through the fifth.”

Stanton homered on a 2-0 pitch from Cueto in the first inning. Stanton’s 29th home run of the season inched just inside the left field foul pole to put the Marlins ahead 1-0.

“I should’ve been more aggressive with him there,” said Cueto.

In the bottom of the first, Mesoraco put Cincinnati ahead 2-1 with a 390-foot, two-run shot off Hand.

“He’s swinging the bat well,” Hand said of Mesoraco. “I thought I made a pretty decent pitch in the first inning, but he hit it out.”

McGehee tied the score 2-2 with his third home run of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning.

Hand retired eight in a row before the Reds loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth inning. Things unraveled for him at that point.

Third baseman Todd Frazier walked on a 3-2 pitch to force in a run, putting the Reds ahead 3-2. Then, on a 2-1 pitch, Mesoraco lifted a majestic fly that reached the left field seats for his fourth career grand slam, making the score 7-2, ending Hand’s afternoon after 92 pitches.

“I can’t explain the three grand slams (this season),” Mesoraco said. “When runners are in scoring position everything’s amplified. I‘m calm in those situations.”

Right fielder Jay Bruce provided the defensive highlight of the day when he leaped above the wall to rob Stanton of a home run leading off the eighth inning.

“I thought off the bat it was a home run,” Bruce said. “Johnny (Cueto) wanted to go back out for the eighth. To be able to save that run and help him get through the eighth was huge.”

NOTES: Devin Mesoraco’s 20 homers are the most for a Reds catcher since Eddie Taubensee had 21 in 1999. ... Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart will start Tuesday’s game against the Cardinals. He was scratched from his last start with a sore oblique. ... Outfielders Ken Griffey Jr. and Dave Parker, second baseman Ron Oester and 19th-century first baseman Jake Beckley were inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame on Sunday night. ... Reds C Brayan Pena was out of the lineup for the second straight day with a tight left hamstring. Mesoraco was behind the plate for RHP Johnny Cueto’s start, a duty typically reserved for Pena. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton was given Sunday off. “We’ll probably run him pretty hard the next six weeks or so,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.