Byrd, Leake propel Reds to shutout win

CINCINNATI -- Marlon Byrd said it was no fun being sidelined for more than two weeks with a fractured right wrist.

“You want to be out there trying to help your team,” Byrd said. “You love when they win, but the losses, you want to be out there. It’s nice to be back and contribute.”

The Cincinnati Reds’ left fielder came off the disabled list Friday and made an immediate impact. Byrd homered for the first time since May 25, and Mike Leake pitched seven solid innings, lifting the Reds to a 5-0 victory over the Miami Marlins in the opener of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Byrd, who missed 15 games after having his right wrist fractured by a Sean O‘Sullivan pitch on June 2 in Philadelphia, homered off Miami’s Dan Haren in his second at-bat on Friday.

“He was able to stay on one out over the plate,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “It was really good to see. There some good things that happened for us tonight.”

Third baseman Todd Frazier and catcher Tucker Barnhart each added a pair of hits, including a double apiece, for Cincinnati (31-35), which has won 11 of 15 against the Marlins over the past two seasons.

Center fielder Marcell Ozuna had two of four hits for Miami (29-40), which was shut out for the fifth time this season.

“Our offense was very sluggish to start,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “Leake threw a heck of a game. We’ve had two tough travel nights, and it seems like the next day we’re sluggish and slow to start.”

Both starting pitchers were efficient on Friday night.

Leake (4-4) didn’t allow a hit until left fielder Christian Yelich singled with two outs in the sixth.

The Marlins had runners on first and second in the sixth, but Leake fanned right fielder Giancarlo Stanton on an 82-mph slider to end the threat.

“From the first inning you could tell he had better velocity, but it was his breaking ball he was able to establish early,” Price said.

Haren (6-4) scattered three hits, including Byrd’s homer, through six innings. He finished with two runs allowed on four hits.

Leake got some defensive help in the seventh when Frazier made a diving stop on first baseman Justin Bour’s grounder.

A lapse in control in the fifth and sixth innings prevented Leake from going deeper in the game.

He was removed after seven innings and 95 pitches, allowing just two hits with three walks, seven strikeouts and a hit batter.

Cincinnati added a run in the seventh when Barnhart doubled and scored on Skip Schumaker’s pinch-hit single putting the Reds ahead 2-0.

Right fielder Jay Bruce’s two-run double in the eighth made the score 4-0.

Leake rolled through the Marlins’ lineup the first time through on just 37 pitches. He struck out four and allowed only two fly balls.

In Byrd’s second at-bat since coming off the DL, he launched a 1-0 pitch from Haren into the right-center field seats, putting Cincinnati ahead 1-0 in the fourth.

It was Byrd’s 11th home run this season, and third off Haren in his career.

“Byrd’s hit me in the past,” Haren said. “I fell behind in the count, and he put a good swing on it.”

Leake retired the first 13 batters he faced before issuing consecutive walks with one out in the fifth.

Shortstop Eugenio Suarez helped Leake wriggle out of that jam with a nice play on Adeiny Hechavarria’s high-hopper for the final out of the inning.

Leake has won two straight after dropping three straight decisions in May in which he allowed 20 earned runs.

“Those three games, I just lost my head for a bit,” Leake said. “I feel like I‘m coming back a little bit. I‘m a guy who likes to attack and can’t be scared to pitch.”

NOTES: Reds LF Marlon Byrd was reinstated from the disabled list on Friday, less than three weeks after fracturing his right wrist. ... Reds RHP Donovan Hand was optioned to Triple-A Louisville. ... Marlins C J.T. Realmuto, who was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup because of back stiffness, returned to the lineup. ... Reds RHP Jon Moscot had season-ending surgery to repair his dislocated left shoulder. He can begin throwing in three months. ... Marlins 1B Giancarlo Stanton told The Cincinnati Enquirer that he would participate in the Home Run Derby at this year’s All-Star Game in Cincinnati if asked. “I don’t think there’s a yard that could hold him,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. Stanton has 10 homers in June. ... Ichiro Suzuki pinch-hit for the Marlins in the eighth, making his first appearance at Great American Ball Park, the 40th ballpark in which he’s played.