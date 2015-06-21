Reds bounce back to beat Marlins

CINCINNATI -- Sunday was one of the biggest days of Michael Lorenzen’s life -- never mind his career -- and he wasn’t about to let a little case of strep throat ruin it.

Cincinnati’s rookie right-hander was pitching on Father’s Day with his dad, Clif Lorenzen, in attendance for just the second time since Lorenzen was 9 years old and first as a professional. Lorenzen the pitcher overcame a case of strep throat to turn in seven solid innings as the Reds bounced back from being shut out on Saturday to beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Sunday.

“I felt pretty bad all day,” Lorenzen said. “I woke up and my throat was really sore. It felt like it was closed up and I had these body aches. It was a battle out there today. The training staff did a great job keeping my hydrated. To go seven and help the bullpen was huge.”

Nobody appreciates a bullpen-saving performance more than the manager, and Cincinnati’s Bryan Price is no exception.

“He really did a great job,” Price said. “We were concerned because he was dealing with strep throat. We were concerned that he would be able to maintain his energy, but he never suggested not going out and doing the job.”

That never crossed his mind, said Lorenzen, who explained that family problems contributed to his father living separately.

“I don’t think Nolan Ryan would not pitch because he was sick,” Lorenzen said.

Jay Bruce snapped a 2-2 tie with a two-run homer, third baseman Todd Frazier also smacked a two-run homer, and Lorenzen helped himself with an RBI single as the Reds completed a 3-1 home stand in which one game was lost to rain.

“After the first inning, Michael settled down and pitched a great game,” Bruce said. “It was nice to get some separation there and finish the series off.”

Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon logged his major-league-leading 16th game of the season with three or more hits, but right-hander David Phelps struggled as the Marlins finished 1-4 on their road trip.

Lorenzen (3-2) lasted seven innings for the second time this season, allowing seven hits and two runs with one intentional walk and five strikeouts.

J.J. Hoover pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and Aroldis Chapman loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth before racking up three straight strikeouts for his 15th save in 16 opportunities.

Those were three of nine baserunners stranded by the Marlins, six in scoring position, and they threw in an out at the plate.

“We were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “We had some chances but didn’t take advantage of them. Certainly in the ninth, even though they’ve got a great closer, we load the bases with none out and can’t capitalize.”

Reds first baseman Joey Votto led off the sixth inning of the tied game with a single. One out later, right fielder Bruce extended his hitting streak to five games with his 11th homer of the season, a 381-foot blast to right field on a 1-1 pitch.

“Just one of those things,” Phelps said. “The change-up to Bruce was the right pitch. I just left it up.”

After catcher Brayan Pena flied out to the warning track in right field, left fielder Marlon Byrd and shortstop Eugenio Suarez singled to set up Lorenzen’s RBI single to right field, knocking Phelps out of the game.

Phelps (4-4) allowed eight hits and five runs with two walks and four strikeouts.

Gordon singled on Lorenzen’s second pitch of the game and stole second on the fourth. Gordon went to third on third baseman Derek Dietrich’s single to center and scored on right fielder Giancarlo Stanton’s groundout

Phelps, who had allowed just two runs in 15 innings while winning his previous two starts, allowed that many in a span of two batters on Sunday. Phelps walked Votto with one out and fell behind 2-0 to Frazier before giving up Frazier’s 23rd homer of the season and fifth of the week, a 360-foot opposite-field shot into the right-field seats.

Marlins first baseman Justin Bour tied the game with a mammoth, 417-foot homer deep into the right-field seats, his sixth of the season.

Lorenzen worked out of a second-and-third, one-out jam in the fourth, getting catcher Jeff Mathis with a called third strike and intentionally walking shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria before striking out Phelps.

Cincinnati’s defense saved Lorenzen in the sixth. Gordon led off with a single, but his bid to score from first on Dietrich’s double off the center-field wall was snuffed out on Suarez’s relay throw to Pena. Pena tagged Gordon with the ball in his bare hand, and plate umpire Quinn Wolcott’s call stood after a 2-minute, 34-second replay review requested by Jennings.

NOTES: Miami and Cincinnati both have Monday off after concluding grueling stretches of games with their series finale on Sunday. The Marlins played 17 games in 17 days and they won eight of the first 16. The Reds would have played 20 in 20 if they hadn’t been rained out against the Tigers on Thursday. They won nine of the first 18. ... Miami is scheduled to open a nine-game home stand with the first of three against Central Division-leading St. Louis on Tuesday. The Dodgers and the Giants, separated by a half-game at the top of the NL West, follow the Cardinals into Miami. ... Cincinnati is due to open a six-game road trip with the first of three at Pittsburgh. ... The Marlins’ shutout win on Saturday was their first in Cincinnati since Aug. 7, 2005. ... Helped no doubt by an increase in season-ticket sales spurred in part by Great American Ball Park serving as the site of this year’s All-Star Game, the Reds surpassed the 1 million level in attendance on Saturday, their 33rd home date, the fastest in the 13-year history of the facility.